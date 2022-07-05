Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.46

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 5276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $821.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Flowserve by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

