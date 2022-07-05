Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 8.4%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.24. 10,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,360,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 2,568.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,380 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,144,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

