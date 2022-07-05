Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flughafen Zürich presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.33.

Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

