Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 183.3 days.

Shares of Fluidra stock remained flat at $$21.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised Fluidra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

