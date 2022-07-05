Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.78

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.78 and last traded at $66.10, with a volume of 20163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMX. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.8483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,106,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 494,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 161,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.