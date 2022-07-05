Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Down 18.7% in June

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 438,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,164. Foresight Autonomous has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

