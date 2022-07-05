Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Up 18.9% in June

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 291,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. 5,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,546. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $751.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Forestar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

