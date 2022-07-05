Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 776,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NASDAQ FWONA traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $56.25. 2,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FWONA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $378,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

