Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 171,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,975,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $770.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 132,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 253,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

