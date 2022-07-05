Foster Group Inc. Buys 150 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after buying an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

