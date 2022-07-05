Foster Group Inc. Buys 45 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $681.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $742.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $884.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

