Foster Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,916,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,381,000 after acquiring an additional 534,821 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.81 and a 200-day moving average of $431.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.