Foster Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 0.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12.

