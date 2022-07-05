Foster Group Inc. Purchases 16,541 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 157.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

SCHB stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

