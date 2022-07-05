Foster Group Inc. Purchases 3,199 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

