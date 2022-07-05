Foster Group Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 27.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,442,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $3,455,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 19.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,602,000 after buying an additional 34,071 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.