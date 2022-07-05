Foster Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

