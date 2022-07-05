FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ FOXWW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.73.
