Francis P. Patchel Sells 3,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.00, for a total transaction of 15,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 535,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Backblaze stock traded up 0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 5.44. The company had a trading volume of 68,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 6.32 and its 200-day moving average is 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 4.85 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLZE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Backblaze by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

