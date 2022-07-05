Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 629,129 shares.The stock last traded at $133.36 and had previously closed at $134.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.04.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

