Furucombo Trading Down 23.2% Over Last Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $823,545.85 and approximately $86,511.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,810,925 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

