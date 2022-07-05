Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Achieves $15.53 Million

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. Fusion has a total market cap of $15.53 million and $617,750.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,363.91 or 0.99517801 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,043,944 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.