Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Down 22.7% in June

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 324,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,022,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 190,915 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. 357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,359. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

