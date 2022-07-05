FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 413,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

FF traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $6.91. 17,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,809. The firm has a market cap of $302.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.74. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%.

In other news, major shareholder St. Albans Global Management, acquired 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,195.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,085,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,974,577. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in FutureFuel by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

