FYDcoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $753,087.89 and $1,840.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 620,984,498 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

