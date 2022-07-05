GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 604,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,954. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $123.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $37.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GAN. Northland Securities lowered shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in GAN by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GAN by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in GAN by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About GAN (Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

