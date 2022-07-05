Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 686,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 159.7% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,955,000 after purchasing an additional 59,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $221.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

