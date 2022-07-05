Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $149.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

