Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 86,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,536.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.