GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $308.01 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $3.93 or 0.00020232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $308.01 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,426.55 or 0.99994733 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,362,421 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars.

