General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD traded down $12.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.89. 21,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,327. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.