Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GDLLF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Geodrill has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Get Geodrill alerts:

About Geodrill (Get Rating)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.