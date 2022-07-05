Gleason Group Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,088,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

