Gleason Group Inc. Makes New $131,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Humana by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $478.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.46. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $479.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

