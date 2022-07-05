Gleason Group Inc. Purchases 1,054 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

