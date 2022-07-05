Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $4.84. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 1 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $908.12 million, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.56.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter.
About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.