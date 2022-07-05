Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $4.84. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 1 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $908.12 million, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blue Group stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,618 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Global Blue Group worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.