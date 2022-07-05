GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Market Capitalization Tops $67,235.28

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $67,235.28 and $1,949.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

