Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $8.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 74,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 545,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 53,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

