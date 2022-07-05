Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GBRGW traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,883. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

Get Goldenbridge Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.