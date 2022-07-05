Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stake Lifted by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 579,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 6.6% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $19,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

GEM stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $40.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76.

