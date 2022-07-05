Grace & White Inc. NY Grows Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Stepan accounts for approximately 1.4% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.34% of Stepan worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,746,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 118,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stepan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,156,000 after acquiring an additional 67,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stepan by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCL opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average of $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.72. Stepan has a 1-year low of $95.03 and a 1-year high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

