Grace & White Inc. NY Has $4.56 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,235 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

