Grace & White Inc. NY Purchases 102,844 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 886.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,844 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.46% of Kimball Electronics worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 166.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KE stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $30.61.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $368.06 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

