Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 1,000 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. USA Truck accounts for about 2.0% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 5.84% of USA Truck worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in USA Truck by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,461 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in USA Truck by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 124,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. USA Truck, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.76. USA Truck had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

