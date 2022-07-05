Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 12,800 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 1.57% of Twin Disc worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at $7,446,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 512,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 92,009 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 131,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

