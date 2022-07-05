Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 21,400 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Unum Group comprises 3.8% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $20,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Unum Group by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

UNM opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

