Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. 11,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,199. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 74,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $303,068.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,109,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,004,907.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth about $187,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $5,050,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

