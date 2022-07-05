Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 6,460,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

GTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 1,355,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,260. Gray Television has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,409.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,261. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

