GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.12

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.33, with a volume of 4815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of C$102.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.55.
About GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV)
