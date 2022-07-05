GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.12

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.33, with a volume of 4815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of C$102.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.55.

GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

