Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.47

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $922.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.00%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,688,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 77,675 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

